Mass exodus of Burning Man attendees left mired in mud after torrential rain

Thousands of attendees of the annual festival were stranded for days after waves of monsoonal rains turned their pop-up city into a pit of sticky mud.

September 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live