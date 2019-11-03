Meet 'The Caramel Curves': New Orleans' all-female motorcycle club

More
The ladies of the Curves share why they decided to form the club, what they love about riding motorcycles, and how their group empowers them and their community.
1:42 | 03/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meet 'The Caramel Curves': New Orleans' all-female motorcycle club

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61617777,"title":"Meet 'The Caramel Curves': New Orleans' all-female motorcycle club","duration":"1:42","description":"The ladies of the Curves share why they decided to form the club, what they love about riding motorcycles, and how their group empowers them and their community.","url":"/Nightline/video/meet-caramel-curves-orleans-female-motorcycle-club-61617777","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.