Transcript for Morgan Spurlock on deciding to address past history of sexual misconduct, sobriety

And in what way where you problem. I think fit I am I looked at some of my past actions as being problematic. As being behavioral choices that were ones that and hindsight. Shouldn't happen should have been done differently and this was one of the things right would say things to someone that was my insistence that were. You sexually offensive. You know would I call her sex pants hot pants you know things that again there was nothing physical to it. But it was you know. Who's been verbally crossed the line antihistamine and does that mean did something precipitated was there an accuser who was pressuring you know that there was no nobody. Came forward to pressure me nobody important says that I'm coming after you the of this is in the middle of the kind of me too explosion whiter started kind of taking stock in my life. In what ways are you making amends lethal. I'm the biggest thing for me is I had to start with myself out of life star to make myself better and you know I got over 640. Plus days ago. And it's been the greatest thing I wish I don't opinions and now I'm at the point of my journey where I'm reaching out to those people starting to make amends wearer. You know I'm contacting them I'm sitting down with them and talking that. And it's it's it's a journey I wanna start the past few days. Tell me what kind of food the most people on the planet. It also sounds to me that the truth telling that you've done in front of the camera. All these years is now. Perhaps more believers. Look. I think so yeah I and I'm excited to see who this filmmaker is now what comes out of this process. Vs the one that was their.

