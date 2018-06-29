Transcript for Nov. 30, 1994: 'Nightline' investigates the murders of American journalists

My colleague Dave narration is a man of many parts he is for example a founding member of an organization that many of us in the news business support it's called. The Committee to Protect Journalists. In some respects I suppose it may be a reflection of guilt that many American reporters feel since in this country at least most of us enjoys so much freedom. And such little cost. The committee was set up in part to take up the cause of American journalists lost or imprisoned overseas but more importantly perhaps. It was established or try to help some of our foreign colleagues who practice this profession without any of the protection that we have in this country. Last year for example 56 journalists were killed around the world. Sixteen other deaths are still under investigation. So far this year forty journalists have been killed eight other deaths are still under investigation. But lest you think that this kind of thing doesn't happen here in the United States it Dunn's. Rare lead to an American born journalist but far more often than it sure and to some of our colleagues who were born in other countries. And because they work for foreign language newspapers magazines or radio stations they are rarely known to the American public at large. But these are American reporters working in this country. And being killed because of what they have written. It's a story Dave Marash sort you should hear. When I was a young reporter on the streets of New York so they. I got a real life lots and of the unique advantages of being an American news map. And underworld source passed me some dangerous information. But followed it with those reassurance. Don't worries. Reporters are too hot to hit. It was back in 1976 when reporter Don balls died in a car explosion. When investigative reporter Don bulls of the Arizona Republic was hit. 36 news people from all across America converged on Phoenix to put the heat on his killers. Within seven months the man who planted explosives in bowls car but confessed. It took seventeen year sent hundreds of investigative reports but last year the man who hired the car bomber was finally convicted. No mainstream American news person has been fueled for his work since. Com bulls. Unfortunately by a long ago source left out to key words for about magic formula words English language. As in English language reporters of America are to pop picked up. Since 198110. American journalists working in Chinese Vietnamese. Haitian creole and Spanish have been killed in the line of duty. In 1990s so the Cuban American investigative reporter. Bad weld the deal Zimbabwe was murdered in the restaurant right behind me. It figures that the cocaine powdered streets of queens is little Columbia neighborhood. Would be a dangerous place for an investigative journalist. Justice it figured that bond well de dios might be a target. Once there crusading editor of New York's leading Spanish language daily LD gallery on La prensa. Did deals started his own anti crime magazines to take on the Medellin and Cali cartels. And their New York City operations. When he was shot Manuel de dios made English language headlines. What Latino reporters say the first response of most mainstream news people who was murder. Was defined by ignorant. It's I got a call from one of our editors here who basically told me want to use analysts the Spanish journalist and in my well doing deals with C important. And that's that important Manuel spoke to one of the most well known spent time with journalists and city if not the most long. A lot of people doubted that he was a real journalists. And five LeMay he must have been involved in some shady deal rather and that's where you can count rather than just being a good journalist which is what we found that in the end. Was what he wants. On a Rama of the Committee to Protect Journalists have researched the murders of ten immigrant news people here in the United States. Her report details how New York journalist brought some of the same collaborative techniques of the dawn Bowles investigation. To the de dios case. We formed committee went to the police commissioner. And that to the mayor and we insisted that there be a thorough investigation of the case. And I think that pressure help significantly. So do detectives George son shows Oscar Hernandez of the queens homicide squad. Who say all the media pressure definitely caught the Colombian drug lords who allegedly ordered the daily deal skipped by surprise. The media here it's not like to me over there where they control it. The media here is. Quite powerful and I don't think that they expected that and killing him. The whole idea backfired on them. But it wasn't just the media many co op community was. He was like a shiny rocks far. Alberto Rodriguez a civilian convert to Manuel de dios is war on drugs speaks for a lot of people in New York's Latino community. When he says de dios is murder devastated his readers. There was sorrow isolation. And a sense of having been defeated by something greater than us. In the months after the murder Alberto and others used everything from memorial masses. And take back the streets community marches to election year political pressure. To make sure the de dios case got top police priority. It worked detective Sanchez and her and on does admit they've never had more help on the case. The DEA. State police. Immigration certainly. And federal agents and as ariz out. We work together. For the success of the investigation. And the investigative results for the Manuel de dios task force have been spectacular. Drug related murders in California Texas Florida and Maryland have been soul. While back to New York nineteen year old Wilson Alejandro Mickey developers has been sentenced to life improves it. For shooting videos. Five co conspirators of the carriers have also pled guilty. Wounded investigators say the Cali cartels organization Wii news. The murder rate in the Jackson Heights corona anomalous area and that. Division. Was approximately a 140 in 1992. In 93. The numbers in terms of homicides in that same area went down to a parks me a 105. And this year detective sergeant says. Murders seem headed for a total of around eighty. An overall drop of 40%. In the two years since journalists citizens and police combined to make light popped. For Manuel de dios as killers. When we come back part two of Dave marsh a story a slightly different story Vietnamese being murdered from talking about establishing. Diplomatic relations with Hanoi. In New York City poking into the affairs of the Colleen cartel can get you Carol. In Miami arguments about the coup against President Aristide led to three murders of the Haitian creole radio broadcasters. Police think they solved through them earlier this month when they charged to an already imprisoned Bahamian patient get mail. But the man who hired him bestow what large. While in the Vietnamese American community called little Saigon south of Los Angeles. Ware reporting on ways to send money to relatives in Vietnam Camby fatal. Just discussing improved relations between the US senate Hanoi and bring a ball to your front door. When Vietnamese American rally. When Vietnamese language journalist write or broadcast it's usually about on controversial issues like human rights for refugees. And anchor reporter Quinn Tron. And her crew from little Saigon TV knew as they prepared their report on a recent rally. In Orange County miles where part that they were exposing themselves and no danger. I mean people fund loan lie but bigger risks attended coverage earlier this year when President Clinton proposed first steps. Towards normalization of relations between the United States and Vietnam. It is of their sensitive issue for us to cover. The former editor of a broad view America's best selling Vietnamese language daily might agree. After he cited the advantages of economic trade with Vietnam has parking lot was soon filled with demonstrators threatening an economic boycott. Yen doe resign that he has refused an interview with I applaud. His fronts he now fears for his life the tuchman live. Many times. The house arrest my family. Three threat mind colonies. Editor yen Doe's friend doctor co found a respected gynecologist and leader of the little Saigon chamber of commerce calls himself an anti Communist. At a political moderate. But after he had visited her boy nationalist demonstrators back in California quite caught my office since he dropped mine and field when it isn't doing. Choose do with the same thing economic sanctions against me. To try to be my car and blocked my car so to can. From me and doctor co sponsor similar demonstrations against local journalists including little Saigon broadcast. Have cost him more for news coverage and even access to advertising. None of this newspaper all this item that you would dampen. Put my ask on channel. Because they just have faith that would like that they would threaten their lives in the bombs station. His experiences. Have led cope bomb to a striking conclusion. I can bite from Vietnam recently. I can be I can tell you that mountain Vietnam the freedoms of the press is much more can our community here. Two people have been coming into view we. I tell them what I think should be chance if not to put an affront patients it. You ignore it no way not possible. Actor co farms explosion seems my old compared with the extermination. A five American Vietnamese language journalists since 1981. None of these killings in Orange County San Francisco Houston and Northern Virginia has been solved. But all of social law enforcement specialist of the Vietnamese community show a consistent pattern. You know. Nearly a half dozen. Vietnamese news. Journalists who happen to be Vietnamese. And they're quite dead and a common dot that's connected is that they all. Vociferously. Strikingly. Expressed. Criticism. Of that organization. What organization and aggressive fundraising group known almost all Vietnamese Americans as the fraught. When newsletter publisher long pronged Wong was shot to death in front of this building in 1981. San Francisco police rotor off as a standard street cry. But a run up in her Committee to Protect Journalists report says within a week. A group identified by law enforcement specialists at an enforcement arm of the front. Had claimed the murder is an act of terrorism. It was a claim repeated after four of the five Vietnamese American journalist murders a claim Larry angle. Scholar who's written several books about the Vietnamese community calls the mark of successful. Domestic terrorists. People know who the threats are coming for an you know from the organization that they're coming from everybody knows this and I think it that. That makes it perhaps more frightening than a nameless individual it's a powerful group of individuals some of them with the military. Background. Who. You know you believe will really carry out the threats than anything. Journalism professor Jeffrey Brody covers the community for the mainstream Orange County Register for nine years. Plus have a chilling effect. On the newspapers on the television stations on the radio. Also as silence no many of the community leaders. City councilman Tony well the first Vietnamese elected to public office in America hasn't been silenced. But he says free debated his community has been damaged by the ongoing campaign. Of nationalist intimidation. He had they've got to understand that you see some married. We cannot ton bike that. Outlaw. Suppressing all killing people. As totally live greets customers at his restaurant he and they both know the score. Five murdered journalists no convictions. No suspects in custody. And despite the explicit interstate links between and terrorist aspects of these crimes little evidence of a serious federal investigation. Like the one mounted after the murder of Mon welded dios. No wonder says Larry Andelman many Vietnamese Americans have given up on any public debate. You try to remain out of the spotlight and try to remain relatively anonymous who try to get in with your life you try to realize your part of the American dream. In India try to stay out of the way of these other individuals I mean what do you can't go like America without the first woman. That's a good way of putting when I asked. Why Vietnamese American journalists have been so passive in covering the murders of five of their colleagues. And strong was Camden. It could need. They could be scared. Fear haunts newsrooms and living rooms in the American Vietnamese community. Fear and disappointment that the same priority is not given to protecting journalists serving immigrant communities as goes to making sure. That those who work for mainstream English language news organizations remain. Too hot to hit. Odd day of marriage for Nightline in Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.