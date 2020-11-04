Transcript for Pastor and rabbi discuss COVID-19’s impact on Easter and Passover

This image captured our attention this week, the power of prayer. Emergency medical workers in Israel taking a break from the pandemic to pray. One facing Jerusalem, one Mecca. Earlier today, I spoke with pastor Carl Lentz of hillsong church in New York. Thank you for joining us. This is one of the most important weeks for Christian and jewish faiths. I have been asking people to push the theology to the side and we are god's messengers and angels, even though we are isolated, to take the miracle of technology in 2020 and do everything we can to virtually connect to one another. People are connecting, not just in the hundreds but the thousands. It's extraordinary. Pastor Lentz, are you seeing the same thing? Really well said, rabbi. We're trying to remind people we are built for this. We remember, and we party. Because Good Friday's the day we remember the sacrifice that was made for us, and we take deep reverence with that and reflect on it. And we know Sunday's coming, and that's when we celebrate what we believe to be a new lease on life because of who god is. The traditions look different this year, no Easter Sunday best coming to church. Easter Sunday best is probably pajamas, watching online, trying to celebrate on face time. But we're trying to keep our joy in the midst of the storm right now. Often you have people on television encouraging the partying aspects. A lot more people would come that way if they saw that. How have you had to adapt with your services? Morning, noon and evening prayer services, story time for children, and all this other digital content we feel we are mandated to put forth because that's what communities do. What do you both think about the religious leaders who are holding services with parishioners in person? Do you think that's safe? Religion is meant first and foremost to protect our bodies and our spirits. It has never been meant for us to put ourselves in harm's way. A fundamentalist colleague called me and said please, please send the message out that this is not most of us. It's a few isolated cases of people really acting in an insane manner, but all of us who love god know that we love people together and bring people together spiritually. Nobody's challenging will right to worship. Church isn't about a building. It's about where people are. I'm with the rabbi on though. What role does faith play in stressful times? We've been reminding people that crisis doesn't change your faith. It reveals what kind of faith you had before you hit the crisis. I do believe off the back of this pandemic we're going to see a huge influx of people searching out, you know, what their life is really about. And that can be a blessing. I'm mindful of an elder who passed away at my old church who said stop telling god how big your problems are. Start telling your problems how big your god is. You've personally been touched by this virus, how are you doing? And how has life changed for you? I was a rabbi during 9/11 and that that was the worst crisis I'd faced. This is elongated, completely we don't know when it is that it's going to end. So it's important that we practice self-care, all of us. I tested positive for Corona early. Now I'm completely behind that, weeks and weeks without any symptoms, and I'm grateful to god for that. I didn't ask to have this virus, but it has helped me empathize even more with the fear. Finally, gentlemen, in your own way, in your own faith tradition, in an ecumenical way, speak to our viewers if you would. I would say P 35 days ago every conversation we've had was polarized. We made every conversation such that we were fighting for our lives and we weren't. Now we actually are. So my prayer to my Christian brothers and sisters, Muslim brothers and sisters, people who aren't sure they believe at all, that in the midst of this illness, counter intuitively, paradoxically, dear god, help us do what we can actually do, which is to heal our souls. Pastor? God loves you, he is not far from you. If you feel overwhelmed, god is here. If you feel discouraged, even if you feel far from god, he is not far from you. Amen, amen. Pastor, rabbi, thank you both. In this time, we've all learned good medicine comes in many forms. Love, hope, service, courage. Thank you both for good medicine tonight. Thank you. Pleasure, sir, thank you for

