President Biden sat down for his 1st post-debate TV interview

President Biden sat down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive interview where he pushed back strongly against broader questions about his age and mental fitness.

July 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live