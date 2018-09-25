Pro-abortion rights OBGYN says abortion should be treated as a health care issue

More
Dr. Colleen McNicholas, an OBGYN who provides abortions in three states, is featured in the Netflix documentary, "Reversing Roe."
1:02 | 09/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pro-abortion rights OBGYN says abortion should be treated as a health care issue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58082291,"title":"Pro-abortion rights OBGYN says abortion should be treated as a health care issue","duration":"1:02","description":"Dr. Colleen McNicholas, an OBGYN who provides abortions in three states, is featured in the Netflix documentary, \"Reversing Roe.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/pro-abortion-rights-obgyn-abortion-treated-health-care-58082291","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.