Transcript for Pro-Trump mob launches insurrection at US Capitol amid Biden certification: Part 1

So glad you could join us. I'm juju Chang. I'm Byron Pitts. Tonight, dramatic images at the U.S. Capitol building where just today it was the scene of one of the darkest days in American history, a failed insurrection. Byron, it was a sea of lawlessness incited by the president, storming the halls of congress. Tonight lawmakers returning to the floor to certi President-Elect Joe Biden's victory. ABC's Rachel Scott reporting from just outside the capitol. You witnessed the mayhem and blood shed at the capitol today. Walk us through the day from the president's speech to the protesters to how quickly it turned violent. Reporter: This really was the final stand for the president. You saw him address his supporters, making it clear that he will not concede. They wanted to take up that fight, so we saw thousands of them March right here to the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Calm, and then chaos and violence. They stormed from all sides, smashing in windows, pushing past the capitol guards to get inside of that capitol, get to the senate floor. Lawmakers were huddled under their desks, outside we were hearing chants of "Fight for trump." One woman tonight lost her life, and we watched as she was wheeled out onto a stretcher, gushing out blood from a wound that looked like it appeared to be in her neck. We did not know her condition, later on we found out unfortunately she lost her life. It's been a long day of reporting, Rachel Scott, thanks for joining us, stay safe. Our nation's capital on edge

