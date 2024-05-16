Red Lobster closes dozens of locations amid financial struggles

Red Lobster has closed 99 locations across 27 states. In an earnings call, one investor said strategies like the "ultimate endless shrimp" promotion had hurt the restaurant chain.

May 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live