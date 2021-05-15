-
Now Playing: Pregnant woman Laci Peterson disappears on Christmas Eve in 2002: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson becomes a prime suspect in his wife's disappearance: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson’s death sentence is overturned, he appeals for a new trial: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson is found guilty of murder, sentenced to death: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors focus on Scott Peterson’s affair as they build their case: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson is charged with murdering his wife and unborn child: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Remains of Laci Peterson, unborn baby found near San Francisco Bay: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson’s affair revealed to public, sparking a media frenzy: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson was having affair before wife’s disappearance: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Neighbors report suspicious activity to investigators in Laci Peterson's case: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Investigators dig into Scott Peterson’s alibi, the family begins to search: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Investigation into Laci Peterson’s disappearance begins: Part 2
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, May 14, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: 'Friends' reunion
-
Now Playing: Bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
-
Now Playing: President Biden invites 6 DACA recipients to White House
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 14, 2021
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry’s latest bombshell interview