In first season with Black ‘Bachelor,’ controversy explodes following Instagram post

Heartthrob Matt James said he hoped to help the show move forward, but the progress didn’t last. Host Chris Harrison defended a contestant after photos of her at an Antebellum-themed party emerged.
7:35 | 02/24/21

