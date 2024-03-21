Shaggy reflects on his path to stardom

Ashan Singh sits down with the "It Wasn't Me" singer on the song's true meaning and how the Marine Corps helped him find his iconic voice.

March 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live