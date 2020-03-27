-
Now Playing: Starbucks to pay staff for the next 30 days, whether they work or not
-
Now Playing: In COVID-19 crisis, supply chain workers are putting in overtime too: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Experts weigh in on US response to COVID-19 crisis: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Promising improvements in Asia while Europe continues to battle COVID-19: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Ted Koppel, 'Nightline's' first anchor, talks show's 40th anniversary, fighting COPD
-
Now Playing: Ford Motor Company to help make masks, ventilators amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Unemployed struggling as the coronavirus upends the US economy
-
Now Playing: U.S.-based nurse talks helping fight COVID-19’s devastation in Italy: Part 2
-
Now Playing: NYC doctors describe being on the frontlines in US's coronavirus epicenter: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Good news amid coronavirus crisis and taking care of spiritual health: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Communities help collect medical supplies as coronavirus threatens shortages: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Spring break partiers refusing to isolate amid coronavirus crisis: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Asians grappling with discrimination amid coronavirus pandemic: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jennifer Ashton on self-care during the coronavirus pandemic: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Business owners, workers coping with the economic fallout of the coronavirus: Part 1
-
Now Playing: How medical professionals are confronting the coronavirus pandemic: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Seattle doctor describes being on the front lines of coronavirus crisis: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Inside the lab that is helping to identify thousands of new coronavirus cases: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Trump issues stricter coronavirus social distancing guidelines: Part 1