Susan Smith denied parole 30 years after killing her 2 young sons

Susan Smith, who admitted to drowning her two children 30 years ago, was unanimously denied parole. Initially, Smith lied to police, claiming that a Black man carjacked her and kidnapped her sons.

November 21, 2024

