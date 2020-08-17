Transcript for 2020’s DNC and RNC are different than any before

Not say. To them. Read my lips. Presidential conventions I'm Steve who can you mentioned. When there are no ceilings the sky's the limit. It. But because of the code in nineteen pandemic. Tweet when he scan engines are no different and can he before. Political conventions are typically a forty needing a party leaders and that is what's. This isn't like a became a reunion it's really not connecting with people to work together. They usually feature committee meetings. Performances. In speech. It is just your average hockey mom is signed up for the PTA. They say the difference between a hockey mom and a pit well. Lipstick. There's nothing like being in this season. We want Obama walks. An act humble. Preventative measures to curb the spread of the coded nineteen pandemic. Means that most of this will be missing from 20/20 vengeance. To have a big convention is not the right time. Nothing has got to replace a human being. Because that is our energy Paris when keeps us motivated. It appears. EG it comes around every people getting to watch. And that's going to be hard very very difficult to replicate. The Democratic National Convention will be moving mostly online meetings voting and speeches happening the most. The Republican National Convention we'll still probably mean in some capacity that most public events have been canceled this is the first time in convention history that candidates and most delegates will not meeting in person. I should also be hard because you just see and hear you scream. And there are people going to be engaged about. Staying there in fiscal tight. Even though the convention we'll look different performance of new challenges for parties and baby operate and their core purpose won't really change. Presidential convention started in the eighteen hundreds to replace a caucus system that was used to nominate a candidate X. Originally from us you get partisans gather any Central Asia and shoot them. To all the things that we associate with real politics. He. Emerged as important institutions because the American party system. Was that this remarkably decentralized. And so yeah national. Convention just some kind of bringing altogether. Officially the purposes of conventions are unifying the party nominating a candidate. And we'll find that. In practice they're also a well. Cap showmanship. I've got mr. Obama sitting here. What you mean shut out. Candidates usually see a bump in polls right after the conventions. How campaign starts right after Labor Day. Blue and and it goes through life so. So it's not going to conventions are happening in August so listening to the services are imports and currency or. The main attendees at conventions until it doesn't it smell for the presidential nominee. And the platform has both helped craft their party's values for the current elections. The delegates a worker bees. You know the state they represent a lot of constituencies they bring with them tens of thousands of people sometimes. Delegates elected to represent choices voters make in primaries and caucuses across country. And that's where the delegate work we can say I'm representing people who were going through this every day. And going to be somebody who's got the key. When you vote in the primary your vote helps decide how many delegates are awarded to a particular cane. Think of the delegate system a little bit like a baseball game hit applicable but the number of wrongs or delegates. Is what wins the game. The more votes you get the better chance you have of getting a higher number of us. Democratic conventions also have super delegates for party leaders and committee members and our pledge to certain Kennedy. Their votes factor in differently based on the rules set for the current objections from. Each state formally announces the number of delegates who are pledging in certain candidate during the roll call him which are. Ten votes for senator rubio and I. Better tasting. Candidates need to receive a majority of don't think it's in order to clinch the nomination. Since most delegates are awarded right after practice it's usually I don't know who the presumptive candidate who beat only in the. Political conventions. For decades now have written tests and never to affirm the choices past primary voters and caucus attendee is eight months earlier. Let's also become a vital part of conventions for each party is presenting to nine different voters. This is done through rallies speakers and perform its. Remember those moments and that's where at least cube wins you would teach English he looks like in 2004. A little nonsense are brutal way had an opportunity to speak at the Democratic Convention. Senators Barack Obama. It is that fundamental belief I am my brother's keeper. And Mike that there's keeper that makes this country work. These appearances via the means points. This is the candidate's acceptance of illumination from the moment. I home believe it and gratefully. Accept. Your nomination. What each when he changes have prompted many to take a closer look at conventions. And questioned whether or not to release Ellison told the electoral process. I can tell you that. Tony well which means we weren't any entity. This is useful to me is longer we now because all of these things can happen. And having having those leaders in this folks who are doing what you have at least in uniform like is this are essential. And I think this is when you make connections with the street get inspired I. She's in value you and happy in the event that this would be taken parents. Blues. It will run. To the conventions I'm not sure it happened. Now again this convention as it turned.

