Hundreds of homes evacuated near Colorado wildfire, official says

More than 700 homes have been evacuated near the town of Divide, Colorado, as a wildfire burns nearby, local law enforcement said Monday.

October 29, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live