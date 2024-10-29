Woman dies after backing into plane propeller while taking photos

Amanda Gallagher was on the plane to snap photos of skydivers, and she rode the plane back down after the skydivers jumped, according to Air Capital Drop Zone, where the incident took place.

October 29, 2024

