Who is 2024 GOP presidential candidate Doug Burgum?

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on the moment he decided to run for president and what issues have shaped his campaign.

October 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live