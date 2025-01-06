3 Israelis killed in West Bank shooting

Three Israelis were killed in a shooting that targeted a bus and a vehicle in the occupied West Bank on Monday morning, security and emergency officials said. ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports.

January 6, 2025

