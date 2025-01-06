Protesters gather at impeached South Korean president's residence

Thousands of South Korean citizens gathered on Sunday near impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence a day before an arrest warrant for him expires. ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports.

January 6, 2025

