ABC News' Byron Pitts on Black voters and the Republican Party

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with "Nightline" co-host Byron Pitts about his conversations with Black male voters on the current state of politics and GOP attempts to court them.

July 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live