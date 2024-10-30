Woman found murdered at Hamptons resort, suspect dead

Authorities say Sabina Rossa was killed in a guest room at the Shou Sugi Ban House. Her boyfriend, Thomas Gannon, reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Pennsylvania. 

October 30, 2024

