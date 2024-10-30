Dashcam captures dangerous alleged car insurance scam

A woman in New York said the video shows a driver cutting in front of her, reversing and slamming into her car to make it seem like she had hit them. Officials say it's an increasingly common scam.

October 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live