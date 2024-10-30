At least 95 people are dead in wake of flooding that took over the southeast of Spain

Severe flooding in Spain has resulted in over 95 deaths after more than a month's worth of rain fell in less than 24 hours. At least 2,000 people are still trapped.

October 30, 2024

