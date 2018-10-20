ABC News' Paula Faris interviews Texas Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke

ABC News' Paula Faris sat down separately with Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke, who are competing for Cruz' U.S. Senate seat in Texas, to discuss the midterm elections, among other topics.
0:51 | 10/20/18

Transcript for ABC News' Paula Faris interviews Texas Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke
Everybody can run for president in pierce scenario where you run for president and when each mine or. Now an admitted illegal never run president know them. Don't period. Share with you earlier Amy is raising my hope some times this. While ten Henry's. Yes. We can't be. To yours. Don't know what I want. That nor do I think that's right I'm I'm I'm asking the people of Texas boat in a position of trust in the senate for six years. Either replacing. Of those next answers we've seen the consequence. But the junior senator leaves the state to pursue the presidency. Leaves our priorities are opportunities our needs behind. Or make sure there for us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

