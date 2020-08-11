Americans take to streets to celebrate Biden win

From New York to Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., to Atlanta to Los Angeles, Americans are cheering, honking horns and taking to the streets to celebrate Biden's win.
1:37 | 11/08/20

