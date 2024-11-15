Speaker Johnson urges House Ethics Committee not to release Gaetz report

House Speaker Mike Johnson stated on Friday that he would strongly request the House Ethics Committee not to release the findings of its investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

November 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live