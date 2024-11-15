Law expert on how 23andMe’s financial struggles could impact customer data

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with law professor Anya Prince on how 23andMe’s recent layoffs and shuttering of its drug development arm could affect customers’ collected genetic data.

November 15, 2024

