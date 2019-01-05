Transcript for Attorney General William Barr to testify before Senate committee

Attorney general William bar is set to testify on Capitol Hill today on the heels of an explosive report that he received a direct complaint from Robert Mueller himself. Mueller was frustrated about parts characterization of his report that. He sent him a letter expressing his concerns. ABC's lot of Zach joins us from Washington with those new details lot of good morning. Good morning huge NA and Kenneth we also know now that that letter frustrating was followed up by a phone call by special counsel Robert Mueller to attorney general William Barr. Mueller wanted bar to release the special counsel's find it. Investigation after attorney general William Barr released a four page summary of the special counsel report president from claimed full exoneration. No collusion. No obstruction but ABC news can confirm that those conclusions were not along with special counsel Robert Moeller is finding. And that he express concerns to the attorney general directly. Raiding the summary did not fully capture the context in nature and substance of this office's work and conclusions and a letter first obtained by the Washington Post Mueller says that there is quote now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine its central purpose for which the department appointed the special counsel to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations. Attorney general William Barr is headed to the capitol today where he will face members of congress some of whom feel bar deliberately misled them at his last appearance. Members of the special counsel's team. Are frustrated too you know what their reference and with that. No I don't did with Bob Lawler support your conclusion. I don't know whether Bob Mueller supported my conclusion. Senator band hall and now tweeting we now know Moeller stated his concerns on March 27. And then bar totally misled me the congress and the public he must resign that an on CNN congressman Ted lieu says only needs to be held accountable. I'm to push for contempt proceedings. And we've received an advance copy of the attorney general's prepared testimony for today. In it he intends to defend his decisions and he writes the department's work on this matter. Is at its and I imagine that we will see from Democrats today that they feel very differently Kenneth tonight at lot of we will all be watching those hearings very closely thanks.

