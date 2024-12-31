Astronauts share New Year’s message from space

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Don Pettit share their experience ringing in the new year aboard the International Space Station.

December 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live