Economic outlook for 2025 is ‘strong’: Analysts

Some experts predict the U.S. economy will remain strong in the new year despite a rocky end to 2024 on Wall Street.

December 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live