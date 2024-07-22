Looking back at the last time a president didn't seek reelection

Lyndon B. Johnson was the last eligible president to not seek reelection in 1968, but the circumstances and timing were much different.

July 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live