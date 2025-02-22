New LA district attorney urges judge to reject retrial of Menendez brothers

ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire discusses the latest on the Menendez brothers case.

February 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live