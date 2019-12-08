Bernie Sanders braves crowds for a corn dog

More
The Democratic presidential candidate was swarmed by press at the Iowa State Fair.
1:26 | 08/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bernie Sanders braves crowds for a corn dog
Hasn't had saved up. That's going to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:26","description":"The Democratic presidential candidate was swarmed by press at the Iowa State Fair.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64928287","title":"Bernie Sanders braves crowds for a corn dog","url":"/Politics/video/bernie-sanders-braves-crowds-corndog-64928287"}