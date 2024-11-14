Severe turbulence forces US-bound flight to make unusual U-turn

The Scandinavian Airlines plane encountered turbulence over Greenland and descended more than 8,000 feet before turning back Thursday. It was traveling from Stockholm, Sweden, to Miami. 

November 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live