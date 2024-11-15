IDF bombs Beirut 30 times in 2 days

Two waves of Israeli strikes hit the Hezbollah-controlled Dahiya neighborhood of Beirut overnight into Thursday. ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports.

November 15, 2024

