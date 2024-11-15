American Airlines flight narrowly avoids mountain with 'expedited climb'

The plane had just departed from Honolulu International Airport and was on its way to Los Angeles International Airport.

November 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live