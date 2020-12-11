Transcript for Biden appoints chief of staff amid President Trump’s defiance in defeat

The point one election has officially broken the record for voter turnout. The United States elections project confirms more than 152. Million Americans voted this election. That's nearly 64% of those eligible and with 96% of all votes counted that number is expected to climb even more cash. Meanwhile president elect Biden has named Ron Klain the next White House chief of staff. Biden praised his longtime advisor saying in a statement. His deep and varied experience and capacity to work with people across. The political spectrum is precisely what I need as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again. ABC's bacon movie has been covering the Biden transition good morning fix what we know about this pick and are there more announcements coming in the next few days. Bob good morning Diane the announcement is just another sign of how aggressively. Abiding transition team is moving ahead despite no cooperation from the president and his administration. And major decision for the president elect to the crucial lunch and he built on his administration and taking Ron Klain as his chief of staff she's really signaling that fighting the pandemic is going to be top priority for his administration. Ron Klain is known as the bullet czar Gil let the Obama administration's response to the Ebola outbreak Bakken 2014. And he's well know on Capitol Hill he's also known -- president elect for decades going back to the 1980s he also searched at this cheaper stash it during the Obama administration. He's respected by lawmakers on both sides of the I don't and you will be critical in building a relationship between Capitol Hill and the White House one big Biden administration takes -- she'll also be critical in also helping. In the legislative and political agenda for the Biden administration and so far we also hearing the president elect's plans to make more cabinet level position decisions coming in the next few weeks hopefully closer to the end of the month and faith what is next steps in the transition. You the next two major step is to get some sort of cooperation. From B trumpet administration right now the president elect is still not getting those critical intelligence briefings he needs to have yet he doesn't need to make any national security decisions right now cash deal also needs to be for appeared to take over on day one inch and a right now we hearing from that Republican senator the Republican senator from Oklahoma. Seems a link church he's speaking out about as saying it's a problem he said he thinks it's okay for the president elect to again these intelligence briefings or he can be appeared on Dave why which he was speaking to a local radio station yesterday saying that if data access doesn't come. By tomorrow he plans to step. All right particularly in Wilmington Delaware Forrest thanks they.

