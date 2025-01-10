Donald Trump delivers statement during sentencing in hush money case

Trump was sentenced Friday in his historic hush money case to an unconditional discharge allowing him to avoid prison, fines or probation.

January 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live