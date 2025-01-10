Supreme Court weighs fate of TikTok days before ban on app to take effect

The future of TikTok in the U.S. hangs in the balance at the Supreme Court on Friday as the justices heard a last-ditch challenge to a law that would ban the video-sharing app.

January 10, 2025

