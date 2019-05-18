Transcript for Biden gives pitch to unite the country in Philly

Privately America's always bandits is best. When America's acted as one America wondered. One America may be a simple coach. But it doesn't it doesn't make it any less profound. This nation needs to come together. It has to come again. Folks. We start this campaign what we do you. I said I was running for three reasons. The first. Is to restore the soul of the nation S as a community. There's still the backbone of this nation and the third. To unite this nation one America. One America. Now somebody said people are saying you know Biden just doesn't get it you can't worker Republicans anymore that's not the way it works and well folks I'm going to say something outrageous. I know how to make government work. The. Got. Lots because I've talked to greeted about it because I've gotten. I've worked across the aisle to reach consensus. Cannot make government work in the bath. I can do that again with year ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.