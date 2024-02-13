Biden seeks to gain support for US foreign aid legislation

President Joe Biden is calling on House Republicans to immediately vote on a $95 billion funding package. Plus, Tennessee GOP Rep. Tim Burchett joins The Big Story.

February 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live