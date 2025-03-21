Trump issues warning to individuals who participate in Tesla vandalism

President Donald Trump stated on social media that anyone caught vandalizing Teslas could face up to 20 years in jail and suggested they be sent to prison in El Salvador.

March 21, 2025

