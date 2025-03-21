McNeese State gets 1st NCAA tournament victory after upsetting Clemson

The underdogs from Lake Charles, Louisiana, McNeese State, achieved victory over top-ranked Clemson. Their secret weapon? Their student manager, senior Amir Khan.

March 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live