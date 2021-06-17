Transcript for Biden signs law making Juneteenth a federal holiday

We are gathered here. In a house built by enslave people. We are footsteps away. From where president Abraham Lincoln. Signs of the emancipation. Proclamation. And we are here. To witness. President Joseph Biden is step list June 18 as a national holiday we have come far. And we have Fargo dome. But today. Is a day of celebration. It is not only a day of pride. This also would take. Trusts it reaffirm. And rededicate ourselves to action. He chooses it is not simply not enough just to commemorated. To tease. After all. Emancipation of loosely black Americans. To mark the end of America's working the room promise of equality. Only marked the beginning. Connor road truly needed unity. We have to continue. Toward that promise we've not gotten here. All Americans. Can feel the power of the state and learn forestry. And celebrate. Progress can grapple. With the distance we've come but to disappear to challenge him. So let's make this to this there are two teams tomorrow. The first of our nation will celebrate. All together. As one nation. June teens and an action many fronts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.