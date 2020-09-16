Transcript for Biden says he will only trust vaccine if proven safe by scientists

You just said that when it comes a vaccine you don't trust Donald Trump. Is there a risk that that message that questioning the president on a vaccine could prevent people from trusting the science from trusting. A vaccine when their finally it's one. No because they know he doesn't have any respect for scientist he basically said you saw what he said when news out in California about wildfires. Scientists don't know and go away like America it's necessary so people can trust the vaccine. And that's why said that he had to have his words scientists it is going to say. This is why we think this is good vaccine whites approved in house be totally transparent. So scientists outside the government know exactly what has been approved the context which has been approved and wise feed from. Maybe so we think it takes care. For a vaccine to work there could be affected you do need a certain amount of the population to be willing to take it you're you're saying don't trust the president. Trust me if I'm elected or you know its number of marriage they clash. Trusted. The scientists. Trust the scientist. It's one thing for Donald Trump to say the vaccine is safe. Okay. Then give it to the board of sciences. Have total transparencies or independent operators who scientists and companies want to take a look at it and what did you base that decision. What did you do did you pressure the head of the FDA did you pressured remember let's say you litter well but that's what has happened. He's you know yourself you all know the polls open minded. The American people right now I don't trust what the president says about things related to science. And if the scientists say a vaccine under the president's watch is safe and affect absolutely get to. Yes. Those three questions I laid out can be answered yes absolute.

