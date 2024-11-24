Gas prices drop as millions hit the road

Gas prices continue to fall as the nationwide average is now $3.05, down more than 20 cents from a year ago, and the lowest for this time of year since 2001.

November 24, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live