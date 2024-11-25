Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs

The Israel Defense Forces said its warplanes "conducted intelligence-based strikes on several Hezbollah command centers" in southern Beirut on Monday. ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge reports.

November 25, 2024

