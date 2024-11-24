Hezbollah fired around 250 rockets into Israel, IDF says

Amid the rocket launches, the IDF continued striking targets across Lebanon including in the capital, Beirut.

November 24, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live