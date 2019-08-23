Transcript for Billionaire David Koch dies at 79

Millionaire philanthropist and mega donor to the Republican Party data Coke is diet cokes older brother making the announcement this morning. Coco live in New York City was a major donor to conservative pet political causes as well as educational and medical causes including cancer research. But the Coke Brothers also invested heavily in the fight against president Obama's Affordable Care Act. In a cult of 79 years old.

