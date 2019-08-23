Billionaire David Koch dies at 79

More
Koch was a philanthropist and longtime GOP donor.
0:23 | 08/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Billionaire David Koch dies at 79
Millionaire philanthropist and mega donor to the Republican Party data Coke is diet cokes older brother making the announcement this morning. Coco live in New York City was a major donor to conservative pet political causes as well as educational and medical causes including cancer research. But the Coke Brothers also invested heavily in the fight against president Obama's Affordable Care Act. In a cult of 79 years old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"Koch was a philanthropist and longtime GOP donor.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"65150459","title":"Billionaire David Koch dies at 79","url":"/Politics/video/billionaire-david-koch-dies-79-65150459"}